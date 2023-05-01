Isaac Schoenfeld didn’t have a strong first scrimmage for the University of Wyoming this spring.

Schoenfeld, a redshirt freshman out of Rock Springs High, knew his performance wasn’t up to par during an intramural scrimmage April 15. The 6-foot-5 tight end was reminded of his poor showing during a one-on-one conversation with UW coach Craig Bohl last week.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus