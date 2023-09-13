ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Career Fair is set to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

RSHS Assistant Principal Hope Downs Lewis said, “This is the second year in a row, post-Covid, that we have been able to hold the career fair at Rock Springs High School.”

