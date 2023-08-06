ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School Principal Glen Suppes spoke at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to promote civic engagement between RSHS and local government officials.
“It’s time to get Rock Springs High School involved in what goes on in town,” said Suppes, noting that RSHS is open to the public. “We’d love to give you a tour and show you how we do things.”
He noted that RSHS will host their second annual career fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and invited the council to mingle with the students and talk about their responsibilities.
“The importance of the high school and the relationship with the city is probably one of the most important things,” Suppes pointed out. “One of our major initiatives is our graduation rate. We know that the more kids who graduate means more kids will go out and get jobs, have a career and hopefully come back to Rock Springs and get a job, open a business, pay taxes and pay our Social Security. Ultimately, that's what we want them to do.”
He added that he is open to any ideas regarding the relationship between the students and council.
“Whether it be forums, where the council can come and just visit with kids talking about what their role is within the council, how that looks, and what civic involvement really is.
“We seem to have lost some of that civic engagement that I think our students truly need.”
He encourages “everybody to come up to the high school” and be a part of what the school is doing.
“We're changing the world up there.”
Councilman Brent Bettolo expressed the importance of students learning specific trades in school.
“I don’t think we, as a society, are getting enough kids involved in trades,” said Bettolo. “What can the district do to help the kids get the certifications in that? And are there any plans for that?”
“There sure is,” Suppes answered, explaining that RSHS is in their second year of career technical education (CTE) academy, “Right now, we have career technical education in autos, wood, construction, welding, metal, family consumer sciences; we have a whole gamma of career technical education.”
He added that so many students are interested in taking CTE that educators who are teaching it are teaching it in the morning as a zero hour.
“Our classes are full and there’s a waiting list on some of our classes,” he said. “We are expanding what we’re doing.”
Suppes explained a textiles program will be offered to students this year, saying that it will target students who would like to professionally sew materials, using a new upholstery machine to help them develop those skills.
He mentioned that they’ve partnered with the school district and the district services for job shadowing.
“Rock Springs High School has students who want to come to work in your auto shop,” he shared. “I have students at the high school that want to come in and work in your graphic design office. I have kids who want to come in and order the trade, so if the city council could promote that, that would be huge.”
He also stated that students are job shadowing employees in the district’s facilities department, learning how to build things, tear down walls, paint and repair buses.
“It is growing,” he expressed. “I think the kids see it as a chance to actually get out there, get their hands dirty and do what is fulfilling work.”
He informed the council that he would like to “touch on graduation rates,” but he can’t give them official information; however, he noted that the school has “done very well” and “has made a lot of progress.”
According to Suppes, there has been an increase in their graduation rate from last year.
“We are getting it done. It’s all 110 staff members of Rock Springs High School. It's every one of those kids,” he said, reassuring the council the news will be coming out soon.
“I would love to come back to the city council with a report about our graduation rates and what we're doing up there.”
Mayor Gordon “Max” Mickelson expressed how education has been important to him. Before his mayoral position, Mickelson had served on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees. He was also vice-chair for the Wyoming State Board of Education, board member of the Holy Spirit Catholic School Board and chaired the Sweetwater BOCES board.
“We need to show the kids that we’re invested in them because we want them to invest in us,” said Mickelson. “I absolutely think that we can move some things forward.”
