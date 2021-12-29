ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior lineman Jake Eddy wrapped up a memorable career as a Tiger in November, but multiple serious injuries through the years almost derailed what was a great senior sendoff.
“It started in fifth grade when I broke my arm,” Eddy explained. “In eight grade I fractured my back. Freshman year, after working my butt off to get back to full strength, I blew my knee out and that ended my freshman year. Sophomore year I was in and out taking care of my knee. Junior year I fractured my foot against Sheridan in the playoff game. This year I separated my shoulder during summer camp and had to play through that.”
Eddy claims that he didn’t have any reoccurring issues with his shoulder as it healed, and it showed.
He captured all-state honors for his work as a defensive end and was named to the third team for the 26th annual Casper Star-Tribune Super 25.
“That was a big thing for me,” Eddy said of being recognized by the Casper Star-Tribune. “It means I’m in the top 75 players in Wyoming, across all divisions. We all worked so hard so it’s awesome to get that recognition. I honestly didn’t think I could do the things I did this year, but it all paid off”.
Eddy tied for first in sack leaders this year with six but remembers during his junior year where his game was taken to the next level with a simple position change.
“I was originally an outside linebacker,” Eddy said. “The coaching staff decided to make me a defensive end with 4 or 5 games left in the season. That is where I found my spot. I didn’t really see myself as a defensive end at the time, but it really helped the team out. To get all-state honorable mention last year was huge since I only played a few games at the position. This year my ultimate goal was to get all-state on either side of the ball and I achieved that.”
Eddy’s teammate Isaac Schoenfeld, who partnered with Eddy on the defensive line, agrees with the notion that the team needed Eddy in a new position.
Schoenfeld called Eddy a “big part of our defense” and claims Eddy “stepped up a lot this year” when the Tigers needed him the most.
As far as Eddy’s output on how the Tigers season went, he said that he had a feeling that a championship berth was a sure thing back in the summer.
“Just the way Coach Lenhardt turned the program around I just knew that we were going to the state championship and possibly win it. We went from 5-5 last year to 10-2 this year which should show you how hard we worked this year.
As for the state championship game, Eddy feels like a different Sheridan High School Broncs team showed up that fateful day.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Eddy explained as he hesitated. “It was a tough game and they seemed like a different team from out the gate. They played differently from the first time we saw them earlier in the season. We also weren’t in our right minds. I think we came in a little cocky and expecting to win and they made it really tough for us. There was some stuff that we could have done different, but we made it to the championship game at the end of the day. And that was awesome.”
Eddy is hoping his football career isn’t over since he has quite a few college football teams that covet his signature
“I have about seven or eight teams looking at me,” Eddy said of the number of college football teams looking at him. “A few division 2’s and NAIA as well as some division 3’s.
Eddy is undecided on what he will study in college, but he has narrowed it down to mechanical engineering or a pre-physical therapy program.
For his farewell, Eddy would like to thank the Rock Springs Young American Football League that helped him, and his teammates become the players they are today.
“They’ve done a lot of good for the athletes up here. We have all been playing together for so long and formed a brotherhood. Some of us use to be opponents, now we are teammates and we’ve all just worked so hard to get to where we are now.