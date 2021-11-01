ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers head into the state championship swim meet hoping to top their fourth-place finish from last year’s event with a stronger showing.
“We lost some athletes to injuries and others who decided they didn’t want to swim anymore but we are right in the middle,” head coach Ron Defauw said about his team. “We are returning a state champion so we are hoping she will repeat.”
Coach Defauw has been around the game many years but has learned a simple but valuable lesson this season.
“The girls that are left on this team are our best athletes as well as being the best mentally prepared athletes. We are taking nine girls to state this year.”
Defauw plans to walk away from the program after many years of service after the state championship swim meet, which is from Thursday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 6.
He is hoping to go out with a splash via his senior class.
“Abi Robinson-Kim is my strongest swimmer,” Defauw said. “She’s won about four state titles total. She’s a senior and we have a strong senior class. We are graduating a lot of our fastest swimmers.”
Defauw will hope that his girls can allow him to exit the game on a high note and capture first place at this weekend’s state tournament at Gillette.