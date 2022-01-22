One of last year’s Rock Springs Mayor’s Arts Award winners was The Actor’s Mission, represented here are Dave Gutierrez, Brad Russell and Gwendolyn Quitberg. Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s award. For more information go to www.downtownrs.com/mayor-s-arts-awards.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently announced the second annual Mayor’s Arts Awards.
In November of 2019, Rock Springs was named one of three pilot communities for the Wyoming Arts Alliance (WyAA) Professional Development Program. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) jointly applied for the program.
Since then Rock Springs art organizations, businesses and individuals along with the WyAA Program Coordinator have been collaborating on a regular basis on all aspects of developing this unique pilot workshop. From these meetings the Sweetwater Arts Partnership group was formed.
One of the projects that was discussed at these workshops was to have the Mayor of Rock Springs recognize local artists, patrons of the art, art educators, and community art supporters at a Mayor’s Arts Awards presentation. According to Rock Springs Mayor, Tim Kaumo, he was approached by the event organizers about hosting the Mayor’s Arts Awards and is very supportive. “I love the idea of recognizing and elevating the arts in our community so this is a wonderful program,” Kaumo said. “We have a vibrant arts scene in Rock Springs that’s often overlooked so the idea of the awards is a great way to bring more light to the arts community here.”
Any Sweetwater County citizen, organization or business may be nominated for the Mayor’s Arts Award (MAA). Accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions made in Rock Springs that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.
Completed nomination forms must be submitted with accompanying work samples no later than March 1st, 2022. Forms are being accepted in a digital format this year at the following link - www.downtownrs.com/mayor-s-arts-awards.
The Community Fine Arts Center and Rock Springs Main Street/URA work together to promote the arts with multiple events, concerts and art related activities.