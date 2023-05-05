ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Downtown First Awards.
The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources. The community nominated businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee then reviewed all of the nominations, selecting one winner in each category. There were nearly 60 total nominations so narrowing it to one winner per category was no easy task. The awards were presented at a May 4 event at the Broadway Theater.
Each year the Rock Springs Main Street/URA works with a local artist to create the awards. Local artist and attorney, Bobby Pineda with Pineda’s Pieces, created this year’s awards. They are made from stained glass and feature a replica of the “Home of Rock Springs Coal” arch with a train passing below and White Mountain in the background.
Winners include:
Outstanding Downtown Business – Rushmore Furniture (19 K Street)
This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.
Spirit of Downtown Award – Terri & Patrick Mackley (Mack & Company, Wyoming Freight Company)
This award is presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions. Terri and Pat have invested in Downtown starting with one business, and adding a second; both are great additions to Downtown Rock Springs.
Outstanding New Business/Merchant – Lola B. Boutique (648 Pilot Butte Ave.)
(opened in 2022)
This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2022.
Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – Escape Day Spa & Boutique (430 Broadway Street)
This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs. Escape Day Spa & Boutique continues to invest in their Downtown property, most recently with some renovations including new paint, windows, lighting, and signage.
Outstanding Individuals – Bruce & Carla Pivic (within a Company or Organization)
This award is presented to an individual(s) who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the Downtown experience. Bruce & Carla have long been involved with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and overall community. They helped with the restoration of the historic Broadway Theater, have served on committees for fundraising events, jumpstarted the mural program with match contributions and much more.
Outstanding Volunteers– Russ and Sue Lozier
This award is presented to an individual(s) or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the Downtown experience. Russ and Sue have been long-time volunteers for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. Sue previously chaired the Rods & Rails Car Show. Russ has constructed various projects for the URA and both continue to help throughout the year at numerous events and activities.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com