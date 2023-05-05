Downtown Awards
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Downtown First Awards.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources. The community nominated businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee then reviewed all of the nominations, selecting one winner in each category. There were nearly 60 total nominations so narrowing it to one winner per category was no easy task. The awards were presented at a May 4 event at the Broadway Theater.

