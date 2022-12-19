Image one

A Rock Springs man was arrested this morning after his child died from an accidental drug overdose in October.

 Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A Rock Springs man was arrested this morning after his child died from an accidental drug overdose in October.

Daniel Scott James, 35, of Rock Springs, was arrested earlier today at his residence without incident. James is accused of involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death.

