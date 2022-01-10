ROCK SPRINGS — Mayor of Rock Springs Tim Kaumo gave his 2021 mayor’s review and the state of the city address for 2022 at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
“We’ve come to the end of another year. It’s been an honor to represent Rock Springs as your mayor and I look forward to the new challenges ahead.”
Kaumo addressed the important roles city employees elected officials, volunteers and healthcare providers have had in keeping the city of Rock Springs going.
“I commend or city employees, elected officials and the many volunteers who serve on our boards, commissioners and help during the events that take place in Rock Springs,” Kaumo said. “These individuals have dedicated theirselves to improving the quality of life of our citizens.”
One are that I would like to make note of is that I’d like to thank our healthcare providers for their commitment to keeping our community safe during this pandemic. I’d like to commend you all for your efforts and for putting yourselves in harms way in order to control the spread of this virus.”
Kaumo went on to thank the emergency responders in Rock Springs for their work and the sacrifices made on the behalf of those in the community.
He also commended the city council members and department heads for their “leadership and vision in building a better Rock Springs.”
“It is a team effort that must continue. I think we’ve all been through a lot these past years, especially this last year,” Kaumo said.
Moving into the state of the city address for 2022, Kaumo said that funding will continue to be an issue. He said that they will “take an aggressive approach to secure additional funding through the legislative process.”
“Overall, the state’s economic conditions are somewhat depressing, yet we’re seeing a leveling point and a slight uptick in the sales tax portion of our revenues,” Kaumo said. “As always, direct distribution from the state will be a topic we will watch closely.”
According to Kaumo, state-wide unemployment is at 3.7%, compared to the around 5.2% that was reported in 2021.
“It seems as if statewide economy is somewhat holding steady. Yet with the many jobs we’ve lost in the coal sector and natural gas fields, we can be assured that we’ll continue to see revenue decline at the state level.”
Kaumo said that there has been some growth noted in the wind and solar areas. However, those jobs pay lower wages compared to others.
“They will not replace those jobs lost in coal and natural gas,” Kaumo said. “That being said, it will be our plan to be as conservative as we possibly can as we move into 2022.”
Currently, oil prices are at $77 a barrel. The current price is an uptick compared to the price of oil in 2021, which was $63 a barrel.
During his speech, Kaumo addressed the infrastructure needs across Rock Springs
“Through many discussions with department heads, the city council will soon choose critical infrastructure projects to be proposed to the tax payers this next election through a specific-purpose tax proposition; which is a valuable tool in raising revenues for critical projects that could otherwise not be funded through the general fund.
“The projects suggested by department heads and city council members are valid and necessary projects that will improve the lives of citizens.”
Kaumo urged the public to get involved and informed concerning the potential infrastructure projects that will be proposed.
“Please do your research, attend public meetings, contact your councilors and ask those questions to educate yourself prior to the upcoming election to clearly understand each of these projects.”
The remained of mayor Kaumo’s speech can be found on the city of Rock Spring’s Youtube page.