...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo made an announcement during the city council meeting on Tuesday, May 17, concerning his decision as to whether or not he will be seeking re-election.
“It’s with mixed feelings that I've made the decision not to seek a fourth term as your mayor. Last week, I informed our department heads of my decision and I’m at 99.9% surety I won’t seek re-election,” Kaumo said.
During his speech, Kaumo talked about some of the issues concerning funding and the budget.
“I fear for the future of our city as we move even into next year. We’ve been aggressive in seeking relief from the federal government. The funding received can only last so long. Next year will be even worse when we start to balance the budget. It’s frustrating.”
He went on to say, “It’s a struggle to keep up with providing the services that our community needs, maintaining the existing infrastructure we have and keeping our employees employed.”
Kaumo commended the work that has been done by the city employees through the “turbulent times.”
“I’ve served 12 years as mayor and I’m extremely proud of our accomplishments. I’m proud of our city employees, who have worked harder to keep up with less manpower and equipment to meet the needs. You haven’t given up and you continue to do whatever it takes to keep our city in great shape.
“Please continue what you’ve done. Hopefully better times will come and better times are ahead. I am honored to have had the opportunity to be at the helm through these turbulent times done side-by-side with some of the greatest department heads I’ve had the chance to work with. I thank the city council for their help through these unfortunate times. They've shared the struggles. And I appreciate the support they have also given to our employees.”
Kaumo also discussed the projects he hopes will continue to be focused on.
“I ask that future elected officials of Rock Springs and our department heads don’t lose focus on the import vision of our city; continue the work to secure the funding for the First Security Bank project. We're close to finishing this project and it must be completed in order to enjoy the benefits, which will no doubt bring to our downtown and city as a whole.”
The entirety of Kaumo’s speech can be found on the city of Rock Springs’ YouTube channel.