ROCK SPRINGS – Gordon Max Mickelson, a longtime resident who has deep roots in Rock Springs, is one of the candidates running for Rock Springs mayor.
“It is the most wonderful community. It’s cliche and everybody says it but the people here are amazing.”
Mickelson has experience with working on various state and local boards.
“I was the chair of the Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities and now I'm the vice chair of the State Board of Education. Through that, I get to interact with people from all over the state,” Mickelson said. “There are places that are arguably prettier but there aren’t places with more supportive people.
“I’m very proud to have my family here, raise my kids here and be a part of this community.”
Currently, Mickelson is serving on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees. He also chairs the BOCES board, serves on the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Board and the Holy Spirit Catholic School Board.
“Growing up, it was really emphasized how important it is to give back to your community. I’ve been obscenely lucky in my life and I’ve had a huge amount of family support, as well as community support,” Mickelson said. “I recognize that while I’ve made some good decisions, I’ve been very lucky and you should not take that for granted.
“It’s put me in a position where I can give back. I really enjoy volunteering, my whole family does.”
Mickelson outlined some of the qualities that he feels makes him the best option for Rock Springs mayor.
“The best argument I have in favor of myself is my public record of being transparent and listening to people. My favorite compliment that I’ve been given is that, ‘I always know where you stand and you’ll always listen and consider, even though you don’t always do what I want,’” Mickelson said.
He went on to say that it isn’t his job to do what one person wants him to do; it’s his job to make the decisions that are best overall for the students and employees in the school district.
“I had never considered running for mayor. As the filing period approached, I had more and more calls from people in the community who I really respect saying that I needed to run,” he said. “They felt like I would be best placed with my skill set in the mayoral office.
“It just reached a point where the weight of their opinion compelled me to run.”
He went on to say, “I’m really excited about the prospect of running for mayor. I think that the city has really handled some huge disasters, between the pandemic, the bust and all of the things that they were trying to deal with while trying to maintain those essential and amenity services. They did an amazing job with it.”
“I have a lot of confidence that I’ll have time to learn how to do the job of mayor well because the systems that are in place are working very well. The people are obviously very skilled at their jobs to have managed in a really bad time to do so well.”
Mickelson said that he strongly believes in citizen engagement.
“If I’m elected, I’d very much like to encourage citizens to be more involved and interactive. It’s frustrating sometimes because people will come and give their feedback and if a shift isn’t made based on that feedback they’re like, ‘Well, you didn’t listen,’” Mickelson said.
“That’s not how it works. But, it’s important that you come to the meetings because eventually, if enough people come and they’re saying that something isn’t working, then you can examine why and make adjustments.”
He also discussed the importance of businesses and having them thrive within the community.
“I’d like to lower the barriers for both small and large businesses to open, function and be successful in our community. Business diversification is really key, especially allowing for that entrepreneurial spirit to retain our young people.
“I don’t like that they feel like they have to leave, especially in the 21st century where people can work remotely. We have so many opportunities here. We just have to show them how it can happen right here in Rock Springs.”
Mickelson said that his experience with being a member of the school board would aid him in the mayoral position, if elected.
“I know a lot of folks in the political world and they very consistently say that the school board is the hardest, which absolutely makes sense. I’ve been on the board now for 10 years,” Mickelson said. “We have dealt with some really difficult financial decisions. The school district’s budget is double what the city’s is.
“I have a lot of experience with making those really difficult decisions. The district business office and superintendent have done a very good job of guiding that process. But the board has to vote for it. The people get angry at the board, which is appropriate because that’s our job. We take the hits so that they can do the actual work.”
If he were to be elected, Mickelson said that he wants to “deconstruct the silos” that the different entities are in.
“The city, hospital, county and the school district all have their own areas. Together, we have far more resources and far more ability to respond, plan and do. I think that there’s a huge desire among all of those groups, including industry and the college, to do that,” Mickelson said.
“We have so much potential to do that here that I’d really like to be open and solicit that kind of collaboration.”
Overall, Mickelson said that he is very devoted to service-based leadership.
“The reality is, whether they’re the mayor, governor or president, no one really shifts things on their own. Building up those people who it’s their job to do those things and building up the rest of the community is really what a leader should be doing.”
