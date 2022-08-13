Image one
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs mayoral debate was held at the Broadway Theater on Friday, Aug. 12. The debate was hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The following candidates participated in the debate: Matthew Jackman, Wally Johnson, Kathy Phelps, Max Mickelson and Dave Radakovich

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus