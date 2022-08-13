ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs mayoral debate was held at the Broadway Theater on Friday, Aug. 12. The debate was hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
The following candidates participated in the debate: Matthew Jackman, Wally Johnson, Kathy Phelps, Max Mickelson and Dave Radakovich
The first question asked to Matthew Jackman was: What investment(s) do you see the city making in the next four years that could provide the greatest return and create stronger stability for our futures?
Jackman said that the three most important projects he would look at doing for the development of Rock Springs are Summit Drive, finishing the Bitter Creek project and finishing the First Security Bank building.
Wally Johnson added a rebuttal after Jackman answered the question.
“When the First Security Bank building is completed, that building will be redone with public funds. It will compete with private enterprise,’ Johnson said. “If you take what we did with the Rock Springs National Bank, the offices there are all occupied by county employees.
“It’s in Rock Springs to serve the people in Rock Springs. Public funds should never be used to compete with private enterprise.”
Jackman followed up by saying that a “key cornerstone of URA development” is taking older buildings, develop them and then sell them.
During he debate, candidate Kathy Phelps was asked the following question: What three steps would you take to strengthen the office of mayor and the city council? How will these steps put Rock Springs on firmer footing.
“No. 1 is work well with the council. I’ve been talking with them. Everyone needs to have their have their opinion and all the opinions get pulled together to see what is going to be the best for the residents and not necessarily what they want,” Phelps said. “Conflict of interest has got to go; no more favors, no more going on like that.
“We need our citizens to know that we are doing the best, clean, honest work that we can do for them.”
Max Mickelson was presented with the following question: Diversification has been talked about for years in Sweetwater County as a necessary avenue for growing our economy. If you were approached by someone with a proposal to improve infrastructure and create new revenue sources, how would you evaluate whether or not the project was worth looking into?
“We have absolutely phenomenal employees who have, through some very difficult times, provided our citizens with both the essential and amenity services that they want and need,” Mickelson said. “I love ideas and one of my core tenants is increasing citizen engagement. So, there’s somebody out there, and I know there is, who is significantly smarter than me and can bring a proposal forward.
“Then, we have a team of professionals to evaluate that and bring it to the council and mayor for us to act on or not.”
Dave Radakovich was asked the following question during the debate: Every candidate on this stage could be a good mayor of Rock Springs. Who is the most qualified to handle the challenges in the position of mayor and how will you pivot most effectively when unseen problems arise?
“The first thing I did was I went to every city supervisor to find out what their problems were. They have a lot of problems,” Radakovich said. “They got cut drastically. They have zero budget. The city is being cut to the bone. There’s no more money anywhere.
“So, the mayor has to be able to think outside the box. You can’t count on all of the stuff they had before; oil and gas.”
He also said that he thinks that more businesses should be brought into Rock Springs.
Johnson offered a rebuttal to Radakovich’s answer.
“We all need to understand that the city is not in good shape. We’re in the middle of a recession. What has the current administration done relative to reducing the costs and increasing the income of the city of Rock Springs?” Johnson said.
“I know the answer to that. They’ve done nothing because they’re still reaching into the reserves. This budget year, they reached in there for $4 million.”