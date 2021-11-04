Rock Springs Miners set to drop the puck on regular season By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Nov 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rock Springs Miners start there season this weekend with a game against the Utah County Blizzard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – The hockey season is officially upon us!The Rock Springs Miners are dropping the puck on its regular season this weekend at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Miners will hit the ice to face Utah County Blizzard at 7:30 p.m.Tickets for the game can be bought at the door. It cost $7 for adults and $5 for children. There is also a family four pack option available, which cost $20.Concessions are available for purchase. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Zotti, other elected officials voice their concerns over 1% tax election Sweetwater County residents to vote on general-purpose tax during Nov. 2 election Tigers roll over Trojans in quarter finals of state playoffs The Vote Is In: Community reacts to failed tax increase proposition Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.