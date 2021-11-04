Hockey

The Rock Springs Miners start there season this weekend with a game against the Utah County Blizzard.

ROCK SPRINGS – The hockey season is officially upon us!

The Rock Springs Miners are dropping the puck on its regular season this weekend at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Miners will hit the ice to face Utah County Blizzard at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be bought at the door. It cost $7 for adults and $5 for children. There is also a family four pack option available, which cost $20.

Concessions are available for purchase.

