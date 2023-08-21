ROCK SPRINGS – Challenges to books with questionable content have reached Sweetwater County.
A Rock Springs parent has raised concerns over controversial books in school libraries.
Cherell O’Driscoll is asking whether Sweetwater County School District No.1 (SCSD1) and parents can find a proper solution if a parent discovers questionable reading material on a list provided by the library software, Alexandria. Alexandria is affiliated with Rock Springs High School, assisting parents who would like to know which materials are available to students in the school library.
In a written comment to SCSD1, dated Aug. 14, O'Driscoll, stated that the Alexandria website, is “a great resource for parents to see which materials are available to our students in the library.”
O'Driscoll told Rocket Miner that $25,000 in books have been purchased by Sweetwater BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services). She pointed out that “many of them are controversial books,” such as “Living Dead Girl” by Elizabeth Scott and “19 Minutes” by Jodi Picoult.
According to the minor restrictions rating by BookLooks Review, "Living Dead Girl" got a four out of five score. The book details violence, including child abuse, sexual activities including sexual assault, battery and nudity.
“The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas contains inflammatory racial commentary, frequent profanity and inexplicit sexual activities. The minor restrictions rating for this book is three out of five, according to Books Rating Review.
A content warning is added to the cover page of each book on the website: “You are about to access material that may contain content of an adult nature. These files may include pictures and materials that some viewers may find offensive. If you are under the age of 18, or if such material offends you, or if it is illegal for you to view these materials., please exit now.”
O'Driscoll made a request to SCSD1 to add Alexandria or a similar platform to the junior high and elementary schools.
“This way when a parent has a question if a book is in the library, they have instant access to the materials and the question can be answered immediately without having to request materials,” she stated in her digital letter to the district. “This will create transparency between the district and the parents, allowing the parents to do the research.”
She added, “If a parent chooses to help their child procure a book from the school library, this platform makes it accessible for them to see if the child can bring it home.”
She asked SCSD1 for parents to have access to digital media, as well, such as Epic! and Raz Kids.
Rocket Miner reached out to SCSD1 and received an email from Kelly McGovern, superintendent of SCSD1.
In the letter, McGovern stated that SCSD1 “has clear policies and procedures for the selection of material for school libraries; Policy File IIAC, which states that all materials selected shall be consistent with the state principles of selection which apply to all instructional and library materials.
“In other words, we follow state law.”
McGovern explained that their selection policy notes that the school officials who help make library selections “shall strive to provide a balanced collection, with a fair proportion of each type of material selected to meet the needs of the curriculum, the students, and professional staff at all levels.”
“In considering what books are included in school libraries or any public library, it’s important to note that part of the mission is to make information available to people freely and equitably, without imposing any personal moral system on parents or their students,” she continued, noting that in a library containing thousands of books, some of them could have elements that offend or are controversial to many different people for many different reasons.
“Please let me emphasize this point: Parents always have the right to choose what their children read, but no one has the right to restrict access to the entire school community,” she expressed in the statement. “We have watched other communities around the country having similar debates – sometimes very angry debates – about what books belong in public libraries, leading up to books being removed.”
She added, “It’s worth remembering that when books are removed from a library, it sends a message to students who could relate to those stories that their experience and who they are is not valued or important.”
McGovern said that the district welcomes questions about books, or any material included in any of their libraries.
“We urge, though, that these conversations begin by acknowledging that each family has the right to determine which library resources are acceptable for its children and must acknowledge the same right to other parents,” she pointed out.
McGovern provided details on how parents can access websites such as Alexandria, Epic! and Raz-Kids. The Alexandria website is a resource that is available not only to high school students but in all K-12 schools of the district. It can be found on the Sweetwater1.org homepage, under Student Links, and Alexandria is listed as an option. The search button allows a user to type in a book title and view options available at the various school libraries by genre and reading level (i.e. Accelerated Reading or Lexile Level). The RSHS Alexandria site has additional links that search other state or national libraries.
Epic! is a K – 6 supplemental reading program; it is found on the district homepage. Epic! provides approximately 40,000 books by published authors and is available for free from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., during school time on the school network for students. As the district uses the free version, parents wishing to purchase Epic! will need to do so separately as it would require a separate license for each family.
Raz Kids is a K – 6 licensed supplemental reading program that some schools purchase separately and contains approximately 400 searchable books to support literacy.
Parents can access these literary options through their student’s account, so they have the option of researching their child’s materials and continue to create transparency between the district and parents. K - 6 students have usernames and passwords that are shared with teachers due to the age of students. For those students in grades 7 – 12, they have a computer name and password. SCSD1 offers numerous reading, math, science, and other student support links available on the district homepage, Sweetwater1.org, under Student Links.
