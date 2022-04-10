The Rialto Theater, circled at right, circa 1930, as evidenced by the featured film Up the River, starring Spencer Tracy and Claire Luce. Now long gone, the Rialto was located on South Main Street in Rock Springs just west of South Main’s intersection with C Street.
Mickey Daniels, second from left, in 1932's Too Many Women
Daniels received prominent billing for Roaring Roads (1935)
Rock Springs native Mickey Daniels, second from left, and other Our Gang cast members from the original silent film series.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – A volunteer at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently came across a portrait of a young man named Mickey Daniels and inquired about who he was. Daniels, from Rock Springs, was a prolific film actor in the 1920s and 1930s
In 2019, museum staff prepared an article about Daniels and his career, which was the subject of a special updated release on Saturday.
Daniels was able to break into the movies and he did it after appearing at the Rialto Theater in the early 1920s.
Daniels, born Richard Daniels, Jr. in Rock Springs on October 11, 1914, was the son of Richard Daniels, himself an actor born in Wales, and his wife Hannah. Daniels started performing young and he was spotted by a talent agent during a performance at the Rialto Theater on South Main Street in 1921. (Like many theaters of the time, the Rialto offered live entertainment as well as films.)
By the next year, he’d been signed by producer Hal Roach for the groundbreaking Our Gang series, whose stars were a group of loveable, ragtag kids.
Daniels appeared in over 100 short and feature films between 1922 and 1941. Film buffs in particular remember him as Mickey the Truant Officer in 1933's Fish Hooky, one episode of the Our Gang series later syndicated on television.
Daniels left acting in the 1940s and died in San Diego, California, in 1970.
