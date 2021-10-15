ROCK SPRINGS -- When COVID struck, former Rock Springs resident and Free2Luv Advocate and activist Miah James Green rolled up her sleeves to aid in supporting her peers through the arts. She was recognized for her efforts with the Invisalign Gamechanger Award, a prestigious award given to a select number of young leaders (ages 13-19) throughout the country who work tirelessly to bring good to their communities.
At the onset of COVID, Green and national youth development nonprofit, Free2Luv, knew they needed to come up with a way to support youth that felt alone and isolated.
“Sadly, with COVID, we are losing way too many of my peers who are suffering from mental illness to suicide. Today alone, we will lose 150 of us. And again tomorrow. And the day after. It’s truly heartbreaking,” said Green.
“With passion and a mission, we put together a think tank of a diverse group of teens, and what grew from that was EXPRESS IT!, a 68-page creative expression activity book and virtual workshop that gives youth a place to safely express their feelings and feel connected during a very isolated time.
Through the arts, I have found safety and a way to heal. I’ve turned my pain into power by sharing my bullying story with others and helping them express themselves through art.”
Green has been working with Free2Luv since 2018, leading empowerment workshops, co-producing suicide prevention cirque productions, and being a voice for the voiceless; and this young lady is passionate about letting her peers know they are not alone, and together, we can break the stigma around reaching out and asking for help.
With the Invisalign award in hand, Miah and Free2Luv are ready to share the EXPRESS IT! program with thousands of Nevadan youth. If you or your school or club could benefit from our EXPRESS IT! book, reach out to Free2Luv via social or their website free2luv.org CONTACT US page.
Free2Luv®, award-winning youth empowerment nonprofit, believes the solution lies in self-empowerment, and they utilize the arts, both visual and performing, to uplift, engage and heal youth. “The purpose of our storytelling is to let our youth know that even when they are struggling, they are not alone. We encourage them to reach out in times of darkness. There is no weakness in asking for help. In fact, it’s a sign of strength.
“When youth feel supported, embraced, and empowered to be their authentic selves, we are able to create real change. We’re proud to be a resource center for youth to start conversations, build confidence, and become difference makers in their communities,” says Tonya Sandis, Founder of Free2Luv.
Miah is an aerialist, actress, and model who has performed aerials all over the U.S., including Utah Film Awards, Pole Con and Tour De Force which she also co-produced. She is an award-winning All-Star aerialist and pole art artist. For the past four years, Miah has walked the runway at NYFW and LAFW, including modeling for major clothing brands. With all of these accomplishments under her young belt, she is most proud of her anti-bullying and kindness activism that she has been doing from a very young age. Since 2018, Miah has served as a Free2Luv Youth Advocate sharing her talents and big heart with under-resourced youth, both on and off the stage.
To learn how you can support youth struggling with bullying or self-harm, visit Free2Luv.org and join Miah and Free2Luv to create a braver, kinder, more loving world for all youth.