Alex Shannon

Rock Springs native Alex Shannon recently traveled to Skofja, Loka, Slovenia.

 Photo Courtesy of Alex Shannon

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs native Alex Shannon recently traveled to Skofja Loka, Slovenia, our city’s Sister City.

At one time, it was estimated that 20% of Rock Springs’ population was made up of Slovenians and many of them came from the Skofja Loka region. For this reason, the Rock Springs City Council declared Skofja Loka a Sister City on July 6, 2004.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus