ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs native Alex Shannon recently traveled to Skofja Loka, Slovenia, our city’s Sister City.
At one time, it was estimated that 20% of Rock Springs’ population was made up of Slovenians and many of them came from the Skofja Loka region. For this reason, the Rock Springs City Council declared Skofja Loka a Sister City on July 6, 2004.
Shannon’s great-great-grandmother, Antonia Ravnihar Gosar, was born in Skofja Loka in 1904 and moved to Rock Springs as a young bride. Although Antonia passed away when Shannon was only four, Shannon learned about Slovenia from her great grandma, Mary Killian, who was Antonia’s daughter.
“My grandma told me our family’s immigration story, showed me pictures, taught me a few Slovenian words, and gave me an old painting that was gifted to my great-great-grandma. My grandma didn’t get the chance to visit Skofja Loka, but we talked about how great it would be to go,” Shannon explained.
Shannon had been planning a trip to Italy with a friend and once she realized how near Skofja Loka was on the map, decided to try to visit. Shannon said, “It’s less than a three hour drive and that’s nothing for a Wyomingite! So, I called the tour company to ask if I could switch my flight to go a couple of days earlier and they said yes.”
After finding out she could visit Skofja Loka, Shannon reserved a hotel and bus tickets and waited for her adventure to begin. She flew from Denver to Munich, Germany and then to Venice, Italy. In Venice, she took a bus to Ljubljana, Slovenia and then another to Skofja Loka.
Once she arrived in Skofja Loka, the owner of the bed and breakfast style hotel she stayed at picked her up at the bus station and made her feel right at home. “Sasha at Hotel Loka was an awesome host and went out of her way to contact me before my trip and made sure I was well taken care of while I was there,” Shannon explained. “The hotel had wonderful food and even a fun treehouse to explore.”
When asked what she learned about the area she visited, Shannon said Slovenia is a socialist country and she was told the country does not have a homeless problem. In the Skofja Loka region, many people work in factories or in the tourism trade, Shannon explained. “They said if a person is down on their luck or out of a job, someone in the community takes them in until they can get back on their feet,” she said.
“I also found out that Slovenia’s most popular sport is basketball and it was introduced to the country by a nun who traveled through other parts of Europe and learned about it,” Shannon said.
Shannon brought a few gifts from Wyoming to share with the people she met in Skofja Loka. “I gave the hotel owner some huckleberry chocolates and was able to have a tasting with a local bar owner.” Shannon supplied whiskey shooters from Wyoming and the bar owner provided mixed-berry schnapps. She also ate at what was deemed as the ‘village restaurant’ where she was served the best-fried mushrooms she had ever tasted and a shrimp salad decorated with flowers.
While in Skofja Loka, Shannon was able to visit the Loka Castle, which is now an extensive museum of local history; St. Jacob’s Church, the Capuchin Bridge and the grave of her great-great-great grandparents, Frank Ravnihar and Frances Foltrice Ravnihar. At the gravesite, she left a candle with a note, hoping a relative would find it and reach out. Recently, Shannon received a text thanking her for the candle and she’s excited to connect with a Slovenian cousin.
Although she was only able to spend two nights in the city, Shannon loved every minute of it. “Most people spoke English and they made me feel welcome. The people were very friendly and it was a gorgeous town, like something out of a fairytale. I know I’ll be back eventually!”
Shannon grew up in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2013 and Western Wyoming Community College in 2015. She completed her education at the University of Wyoming and is employed by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation in Laramie.