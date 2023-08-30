Rock Springs Pride, a local organization dedicated to fostering equality, inclusion, and representation for LGBTQ+ Wyomingites, announced its acceptance into the University of Wyoming Sponsored Fall Intern program.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Pride, a local organization dedicated to fostering equality, inclusion, and representation for LGBTQ+ Wyomingites, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the University of Wyoming Sponsored Fall Intern program. This exciting opportunity marks a significant milestone for Rock Springs Pride as it continues to advance its mission.
This UW Honors Sponsored Internship presents a unique chance for an enthusiastic individual to play a pivotal role in shaping the organization's future endeavors. Following the successful hosting of its inaugural Pride event in the summer of 2023 and the attainment of official non-profit designation, the organization is now seeking a motivated paid intern to take on key responsibilities.
The successful intern will be entrusted with the development of an engaging and interactive website for Rock Springs Pride. This digital platform will serve as a hub for connecting and empowering the LGBTQ+ community, fostering a sense of belonging and unity.
The selected student will receive up to $2500, with a competitive hourly wage of $15, for a total of 166 hours dedicated to their internship. The program's flexibility allows interns to work around their academic commitments, ensuring a symbiotic relationship between learning and practical experience.
Moreover, the intern will lead the planning and execution of the highly anticipated 2024 Pride celebration. This exciting endeavor will involve conceptualizing innovative event ideas, actively pursuing sponsorships and grants, and orchestrating an inclusive and memorable celebration that resonates with diverse audiences.
Given the organization's recent inception, this internship role offers a remarkable opportunity for the selected individual to leave a lasting legacy by championing diversity, equality, and unity both within the Rock Springs community and beyond.
How to Apply:
Applications for internship program are now open to UW Honors students. Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications by September 22. To apply, please visit: uwyo.edu/honors/internships/index.html
Rock Springs Pride welcomes individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact, fostering inclusivity, and driving change. This internship is an ideal platform for those seeking to contribute to meaningful initiatives and be part of a growing movement for equality and representation.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.