UW Pride Intern

Rock Springs Pride, a local organization dedicated to fostering equality, inclusion, and representation for LGBTQ+ Wyomingites, announced its acceptance into the University of Wyoming Sponsored Fall Intern program.

ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Pride, a local organization dedicated to fostering equality, inclusion, and representation for LGBTQ+ Wyomingites, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the University of Wyoming Sponsored Fall Intern program. This exciting opportunity marks a significant milestone for Rock Springs Pride as it continues to advance its mission.

This UW Honors Sponsored Internship presents a unique chance for an enthusiastic individual to play a pivotal role in shaping the organization's future endeavors. Following the successful hosting of its inaugural Pride event in the summer of 2023 and the attainment of official non-profit designation, the organization is now seeking a motivated paid intern to take on key responsibilities.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus