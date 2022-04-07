Rock Springs remains fourth in recent boys' soccer poll By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Apr 7, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rock Springs High School junior defender Karson Curtis looks to clear the ball during a game earlier this season. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were no changes to the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll for the fourth week of the boys’ soccer season.The Rock Springs High School Tigers remain ranked at No. 4. The Tigers received one vote for second, one for third, three for fourth and four for fifth.As of April 4, the Tigers have an overall record of 4-1 and 2-1 in 4A West Conference action, where they are currently third in the standings. Jackson Hole High School remains No. 1, receiving nine first-place votes.Kelly Walsh High School remains at No. 2. That Trojans received eight votes for second place and another for third.Laramie High School sits at No. 3. The Plainsmen received six votes for third, two for fourth and another for fifth.Sheridan High School rounds out the top five in the No. 5 spot. The squad received one vote for third, two for fourth and four for fifth.Rock Springs has an open week this week. Therefore, the Tigers will not play in any games this week.Editor’s Note: This story was written on Thursday, April 5. Rankings, standings and records mentioned in the story may be different by time of publication. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vote Tigers Poll Sport School Football Soccer Record Sheridan High School Plainsman Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.