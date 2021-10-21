Outstanding service

Pictured from left to right are Tim Hemphill, Leonard Merrill and Lynette Romero.

ROCK SPRINGS -- On Monday, Oct. 18, the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 presented a gift of appreciation for outstanding and dedicated service for local Veterans to Lynette Romero.

She is former Case worker at the VA Clinic in Rock Springs. The gift was presented by Tim Hemphill and Leonard Merrill.

