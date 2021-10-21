Rock Springs resident honored by American Legion Post 24 for service to local veterans Oct 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured from left to right are Tim Hemphill, Leonard Merrill and Lynette Romero. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS -- On Monday, Oct. 18, the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 presented a gift of appreciation for outstanding and dedicated service for local Veterans to Lynette Romero.She is former Case worker at the VA Clinic in Rock Springs. The gift was presented by Tim Hemphill and Leonard Merrill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Veteran Military Tim Hemphill Leonard Merrill Gift Lynette Romero Service Worker Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now A Word From Your Rep: $20 million solution to a $1.3 million problem A lot on the line in Tigers vs. Thunderbirds season finale Teeing Off: Green River's Isabell Salas drives dream toward LPGA RSHS and GRHS headline Wyoming State Marching Band on Oct. 16 in Casper Rock Springs native using her talents to support alone and isolated youth Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.