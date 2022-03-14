Rock Springs entered the state tournament as the No. 3 seed from the western conference. In the state quarterfinals, the Tigers matched up with Cheyenne East High School, which came into the game as the No. 2 seed from the eastern conference. The Thunderbirds defeated the Tigers, 69-46.
CASPER – The Rock Springs High School Tigers shocked many people throughout the state with their latest run the state basketball tournament.
The Tigers caught fire at the right time during regionals, punching their ticket to the championship tournament.
That flame would go out, however.
Rock Springs entered the state tournament as the No. 3 seed from the western conference. In the state quarterfinals, the Tigers matched up with Cheyenne East High School, which came into the game as the No. 2 seed from the eastern conference.
The Thunderbirds defeated the Tigers, 69-46.
The following day on Friday, March 11, the Tigers’ season came to an end.
Rock Springs lost to Riverton High School, 44-30, in the consolation semifinals. The Riverton Wolverines would go on to defeat Star Valley High School for the consolation championship.
Thunder Basin High School won the Class 4A state championship. The Bolts defeated Cheyenne East in the title game, 52-42.
Kelly Walsh High School barely defeated Sheridan High School for third place, 70-68.