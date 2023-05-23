Signing

Rock Springs senior Kayleb Farris was joined by coaches and teammates for his NLI signing to wrestle at Ellsworth Community College. Pictured from left to right are Coach Tyson Young, Coach Dillon Karajanis, Coach David Doporto, Kayleb Farris, Brandon Farris, (dad), Lincoln Young and Miles Doporto. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Kayleb Farris is takin his wrestling talents to Iowa Falls, Iowa, in the fall.

The wrestling standout signed his national letter of intent on Monday, May22, to continue his career for the Ellsworth Community College Panthers next season.

