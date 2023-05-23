Rock Springs senior Kayleb Farris was joined by coaches and teammates for his NLI signing to wrestle at Ellsworth Community College. Pictured from left to right are Coach Tyson Young, Coach Dillon Karajanis, Coach David Doporto, Kayleb Farris, Brandon Farris, (dad), Lincoln Young and Miles Doporto.
ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Kayleb Farris is takin his wrestling talents to Iowa Falls, Iowa, in the fall.
The wrestling standout signed his national letter of intent on Monday, May22, to continue his career for the Ellsworth Community College Panthers next season.
Farris said that Iowa is a “good opportunity to get out of Wyoming and see new things.”
When he toured the campus, he said that “Iowa already felt like home,” expressing how friendly the people in Iowa Falls are.
“Ellsworth caught my eye more than any other school,” he said, pointing out that he had offers from other colleges in California, Pennsylvania, New York and a separate college in Iowa.
Farris admitted that there were challenging times leading up to his college signing. He explained that injuries had prevented him from participating in state championship games, even though he held a good record.
“It honestly hurt me whenever that happened, but when I finally had the chance to go to regionals, I was really excited,” he shared.
“Some things happen for a reason.”
Farris played baseball for several years as a youngster living in Green River. By the time he was in the seventh grade, one of his friends persuaded him to give wrestling a chance.
“Ever since I started wrestling, I just fell in love with it,” he expressed. “Wrestling doesn’t get ‘shouted out’ as much as any other sport, but it takes a lot of heart to try it out and love it.”
Farris said that the most valuable thing his coaches taught him was to “treat your teammates like family.”
“Even if you don’t like someone on your team or you don’t always agree with them, you have to treat them like family,” he said. “My teammates are my brothers and my sisters.”
Coach David Doporto said that Farris had come from Green River High School as a senior and he “fit right in with the squad.”
“I wish we had him as a sophomore and a junior, but we're really proud that he can go and continue,” said Doporto.
According to Doporto, Farris is a hard worker with a good work ethic who respects his coaches and keeps his grades up. He won the No. 1 position at 138 and carried it throughout the whole year. He placed fourth in regionals.
Farris is the son of Brandon Farris and Ann Ruiz. He plans on majoring in business management because ever since he was little, he has always wanted to own a business, “retire early and not have as much to worry about.”