ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School standout Kiley Walker has signed her national letter of intent to play softball next season at Dakota State University.
“I’m super excited for this opportunity,” Walker explained. “The coaches and the team were so nice and welcoming. The academic program that I’m looking at looks great so I’m really excited.”
Walker plans on studying exercise science next year at Dakota State University.
“Their academics is what really intrigued me,” Strange said of the reason behind her decision. “The athletic program being so kind along with them having my major and having so many opportunities for it excited me.”
Walker had the opportunity to reject Dakota State University after Black Hills State University showed a lot of interest in her talents.
“I was stuck between DSU and Black Hills. I did a softball camp at Black Hills and after that it became clear that DSU would be a better fit for me.”
Walker’s favorite memory as a Lady Tiger athlete is the inaugural game of the program, as she remembers that the team had so much support from fans.
“Honestly, it has to be the very first game we played,” Walker said without hesitation. “To see everyone come out and show support, including my teachers, just gave me an amazing feeling.
Walker would like to become an occupational therapist or athletic trainer after she finishes her college softball career.