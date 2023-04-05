ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council voted to approve the request to apply for Discretionary Congressional Funding for the Bitter Creek Restoration Phase II Project, during the meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
The grant funding is $3.5 million and the total project cost is $6,496,735.22. The funding comes through Congresswomen Harriet Hageman's office.
In past years, flooding from Bitter Creek has been known to be a problem for residents in Rock Springs, as well as businesses.
According to the city’s letter, the creek has been channelized and re-routed in some locations and continues to be an area that has been ignored and considered a “dumping ground.”
“Furthermore, its floods are also unpredictable and notably large and furious when they occur. Such issues have prevented the area from being embraced by the community,” it states.
Because of the location within the floodplain, there are federal limits on property improvements that restrict “renovation and revitalization” in the area.
In December 2022, phase I of the Bitter Creek project was completed; the total project cost was $5,477,696.40. Of that amount that the project cost, $3,927,136 came from the Abandoned Mine Land grant program; it was matched with $1,550,560.40 from city funding sources.
Improvements to the intersection of Bitter Creek and Sweetwater Creek, as well as easterly up to the bridge on the Belt Route were completed during phase I.
The letter states that phase II of the project is the second part of the multiphase plan to remove several hundred properties, as well as a large portion of the city from the floodplain.
“Specifically, phase II will implement improvements from the Belt Route Bridge near Chopstix, to the next bridge easterly at Dewar Drive. Many of these properties exist in lower income areas of the city.”
Within the goals and expected outcomes portion of the letter, it states that once the project is fully complete, the project will include the following:
- Controlling flooding and eliminating the potential for further damage to vulnerable residential and commercial retail areas
- Removing barriers to economic development and property improvements
- Eliminating costly flood insurance premiums for residents
- Creating an environmentally and aesthetically pleasing stream system throughout the city
- Restoring the natural ecosystem of Bitter Creek by removing invasive and noxious vegetation, and establishing native wetland vegetation to improve wetland ecology for wildlife and the community
- Improving connectivity with and enhancing the city’s existing trails and park systems
- Developing new pedestrian trails for recreational use