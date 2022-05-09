SWEETWATER COUNTY – Class 4A schools around the state of Wyoming wrapped the regular season action of soccer this past weekend, which included the Rock Springs High School Tigers and Green River High School taking claim of top four spots for the regional tournament.
Both teams played on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, May 6, Rock Springs defeated home team Natrona County High School, 8-0.
While that game was going on, the Green River Wolves lost to Kelly Walsh High School, 4-1.
On Saturday, May 7, the schools switched opponents.
The Tigers narrowly lost to Kelly Walsh, 1-0.
The Wolves lost their regular season finale to Natrona County, 4-2.
Rock Springs finished the regular season in the third spot of the 4A West standings. They have an overall record of 9-5 and are 7-5 in conference play.
Green River finished the regular season with an overall record of 6-7-1 and 5-6-1 in conference play.
Teams will now focus their attention to the postseason.
The 4A West tournament will take place in Jackson this upcoming weekend from Thursday, May 12, to Saturday, May 14.
Below are the current standings of all teams in Class 4A and 3A.
4A West
Jackson 13-1… 39 points, 11-1… 33 points
Kelly Walsh 12-2… 36 points, 10-2… 30 points
Rock Springs 9-5… 27 points, 7-5… 21 points
Green River 6-7-1… 19 points, 5-6-1… 16 points
Star Valley 4-7-3… 15 points, 2-7-3… 9 points
Evanston 3-9-2… 11 points, 2-8-2… 8 points
Natrona County 2-12… 6 points, 2-10… 6 points
4A East
Laramie 13-2… 39 points, 11-1… 33 points
Cheyenne Central 8-4-2… 26 points, 7-2-2-1… 24 points
Sheridan 10-4… 30 points, 8-4… 24 points
Campbell County 7-7… 21 points, 7-4-0-1… 22 points