Boys Soccer

Rock Springs High School and Green River High School boys soccer are gearing up for the regional tournament in Jackson this upcoming weekend.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Class 4A schools around the state of Wyoming wrapped the regular season action of soccer this past weekend, which included the Rock Springs High School Tigers and Green River High School taking claim of top four spots for the regional tournament.

Both teams played on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, May 6, Rock Springs defeated home team Natrona County High School, 8-0.

While that game was going on, the Green River Wolves lost to Kelly Walsh High School, 4-1.

On Saturday, May 7, the schools switched opponents.

The Tigers narrowly lost to Kelly Walsh, 1-0.

The Wolves lost their regular season finale to Natrona County, 4-2.

Rock Springs finished the regular season in the third spot of the 4A West standings. They have an overall record of 9-5 and are 7-5 in conference play.

Green River finished the regular season with an overall record of 6-7-1 and 5-6-1 in conference play.

Teams will now focus their attention to the postseason.

The 4A West tournament will take place in Jackson this upcoming weekend from Thursday, May 12, to Saturday, May 14.

Below are the current standings of all teams in Class 4A and 3A.

4A West

Jackson 13-1… 39 points, 11-1… 33 points

Kelly Walsh 12-2… 36 points, 10-2… 30 points

Rock Springs 9-5… 27 points, 7-5… 21 points

Green River 6-7-1… 19 points, 5-6-1… 16 points

Star Valley 4-7-3… 15 points, 2-7-3… 9 points

Evanston 3-9-2… 11 points, 2-8-2… 8 points

Natrona County 2-12… 6 points, 2-10… 6 points

4A East

Laramie 13-2… 39 points, 11-1… 33 points

  • Cheyenne Central 8-4-2… 26 points, 7-2-2-1… 24 points
  • Sheridan 10-4… 30 points, 8-4… 24 points

Campbell County 7-7… 21 points, 7-4-0-1… 22 points

Thunder Basin 5-7-2… 17 points, 4-5-2-1… 15 points

Cheyenne East 3-9-2… 11 points, 2-8-2… 8 points

Cheyenne South 0-15… 0 points, 0-12… 0 points

3A West

Powell 12-1-1… 37 points, 10-0-1… 31 points

Worland 12-0-1… 37 points, 9-0-1… 28 points

Cody 7-5… 21 points, 7-4… 21 points

Lander 7-6… 21 points, 6-5… 18 points

Pinedale 2-10-1… 7 points, 1-8-1… 4 points

Lyman 1-11-2… 5 points, 0-8-2… 2 points

Mountain View 0-9-1… 1 point, 0-8-1… 1 point

3A East

Torrington 10-4… 30 points, 7-2… 21 points

Riverton 8-6… 24 points, 6-2… 18 points

Douglas 9-5… 27 points, 5-3… 15 points

Buffalo 4-7-2… 14 points, 3-3-2-1… 12 points

Newcastle 1-9-2… 5 points, 1-5-2… 5 points

Rawlins 3-8-2… 11 points, 0-6-2… 2 points

