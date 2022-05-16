JACKSON – The Rock Springs High School Tigers are heading to the Class 4A to Cheyenne this upcoming weekend for a chance to compete for a state soccer championship.
On Saturday, May 14, the Tigers defeated Star Valley High School, 3-1, to claim third place at the Western Conference Regional Tournament in Jackson, securing their spot for the state tournament.
The Tigers’ path to the state tournament came with some obstacles in the region tournament.
On Thursday, May 12, the No.3 Tigers edged out No. 6 Evanston High School, 1-0, in the opening round of the tournament.
On Friday, May 13, Rock Springs followed up that performance with competitive semifinal match against Kelly Walsh High School. Regulation ended in a 0-0 draw. However, Kelly Walsh was able to claim the victory in shootouts, outscoring Rock Springs, 4-2.
Green River High School was eliminated from contention by Star Valley in the opening round, losing the game, 2-1.
The Jackson Hole High School Broncs won the 4A Western Conference Regional Tournament by defeating Kelly Walsh in the championship game, 4-0, on Saturday.
The state tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 19, in Cheyenne.
The Tigers are set to face Laramie High School in the opening round at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Cheyenne East High School. If the Tigers win, the squad will face the winner of Thunder Basin High School and Jackson Hole on Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at Cheyenne Central High School.
The championship will take place on Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at Cheyenne East.
Below are the updated standings for Class 4A and 3A heading into this upcoming weekend’s state tournament.
4A WEST
Jackson 15-1… 45 points, 11-1… 33 points
Kelly Walsh 14-3… 42 points, 10-2… 30 points
Rock Springs 11-6… 33 points, 7-5… 21 points
Green River 6-8-1… 19 points, 5-6-1… 16 points
Star Valley 5-9-3… 18 points, 2-7-3… 9 points
Evanston 3-10-2… 11 points, 2-8-2… 8 points
Natrona County 2-13… 6 points, 2-10… 6 points
4A EAST
Laramie 14-3… 42 points, 11-1… 33 points
- Cheyenne Central 10-5-2… 32 points, 7-2-2-1… 24 points
- Sheridan 13-4… 39 points, 8-4… 24 points
Campbell County 7-8… 21 points, 7-4-0-1… 22 points
Thunder Basin 6-9-2… 19 points, 4-5-2-1… 15 points
Cheyenne East 3-10-2… 11 points, 2-8-2… 8 points
Cheyenne South 0-16… 0 points, 0-12… 0 points
3A WEST
Worland 14-0-1… 43 points, 11-0-1… 34 points
Powell 12-2-1… 37 points, 10-1-1… 31 points
- Cody 8-6… 24 points, 7-5… 21 points
- Lander 8-6… 24 points, 7-5… 21 points
Pinedale 3-11-1… 10 points, 2-9-1… 7 points
Mountain View 2-10-1… 7 points, 2-9-1… 7 points
Lyman 1-13-2… 5 points, 0-10-2… 2 points
3A EAST
Torrington 11-4… 33 points, 8-2… 24 points
- Douglas 11-5… 33 points, 7-3… 21 points
- Riverton 9-7… 27 points, 7-3… 21 points
Buffalo 5-8-2… 17 points, 4-3-2-1… 15 points
Newcastle 1-11-2… 5 points, 1-7-2… 5 points
Rawlins 3-10-2… 11 points, 0-7-2-1… 3 points