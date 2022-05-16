Tigers

The Rock Springs High School Tigers are heading to the Class 4A to Cheyenne this upcoming weekend for a chance to compete for a state soccer championship. On Saturday, May 14, the Tigers defeated Star Valley High School, 3-1, to claim third place at the Western Conference Regional Tournament in Jackson, securing their spot for the state tournament.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

The Tigers’ path to the state tournament came with some obstacles in the region tournament.

On Thursday, May 12, the No.3 Tigers edged out No. 6 Evanston High School, 1-0, in the opening round of the tournament.

On Friday, May 13, Rock Springs followed up that performance with competitive semifinal match against Kelly Walsh High School. Regulation ended in a 0-0 draw. However, Kelly Walsh was able to claim the victory in shootouts, outscoring Rock Springs, 4-2.

Green River High School was eliminated from contention by Star Valley in the opening round, losing the game, 2-1.

The Jackson Hole High School Broncs won the 4A Western Conference Regional Tournament by defeating Kelly Walsh in the championship game, 4-0, on Saturday.

The state tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 19, in Cheyenne.

The Tigers are set to face Laramie High School in the opening round at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Cheyenne East High School. If the Tigers win, the squad will face the winner of Thunder Basin High School and Jackson Hole on Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at Cheyenne Central High School.

The championship will take place on Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at Cheyenne East.

Below are the updated standings for Class 4A and 3A heading into this upcoming weekend’s state tournament.

4A WEST

Jackson 15-1… 45 points, 11-1… 33 points

Kelly Walsh 14-3… 42 points, 10-2… 30 points

Rock Springs 11-6… 33 points, 7-5… 21 points

Green River 6-8-1… 19 points, 5-6-1… 16 points

Star Valley 5-9-3… 18 points, 2-7-3… 9 points

Evanston 3-10-2… 11 points, 2-8-2… 8 points

Natrona County 2-13… 6 points, 2-10… 6 points

4A EAST

Laramie 14-3… 42 points, 11-1… 33 points

  • Cheyenne Central 10-5-2… 32 points, 7-2-2-1… 24 points
  • Sheridan 13-4… 39 points, 8-4… 24 points

Campbell County 7-8… 21 points, 7-4-0-1… 22 points

Thunder Basin 6-9-2… 19 points, 4-5-2-1… 15 points

Cheyenne East 3-10-2… 11 points, 2-8-2… 8 points

Cheyenne South 0-16… 0 points, 0-12… 0 points

3A WEST

Worland 14-0-1… 43 points, 11-0-1… 34 points

Powell 12-2-1… 37 points, 10-1-1… 31 points

  • Cody 8-6… 24 points, 7-5… 21 points
  • Lander 8-6… 24 points, 7-5… 21 points

Pinedale 3-11-1… 10 points, 2-9-1… 7 points

Mountain View 2-10-1… 7 points, 2-9-1… 7 points

Lyman 1-13-2… 5 points, 0-10-2… 2 points

3A EAST

Torrington 11-4… 33 points, 8-2… 24 points

  • Douglas 11-5… 33 points, 7-3… 21 points
  • Riverton 9-7… 27 points, 7-3… 21 points

Buffalo 5-8-2… 17 points, 4-3-2-1… 15 points

Newcastle 1-11-2… 5 points, 1-7-2… 5 points

Rawlins 3-10-2… 11 points, 0-7-2-1… 3 points

