Main Street Market

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is thrilled to announce the 2023 Main Street Market, an eagerly anticipated event for food enthusiasts and community members alike. Set in the heart of Downtown Rock Springs, this vibrant farmer's market provides a platform for local farmers, artisans, and vendors to showcase their products and connect with the community. Vendor applications for the 2023 Market are now available, and will continue to be accepted throughout the season – based on space availability.

The Main Street Market has become a beloved tradition in Rock Springs, fostering a strong sense of community and supporting local businesses. With its wide array of fresh produce, handcrafted goods, delectable treats, and live entertainment - the market draws residents and visitors from across the region. It serves as a hub for promoting sustainable agriculture, supporting local economy, and fostering healthy living.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus