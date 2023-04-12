ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the Rock Springs High School Culinary 1 classes as their Volunteers of the Month for March.

Under the guidance of teachers Mesa Weidle and Angela Banks, these students prepared a mini cheesecake bar for the 3rd annual Mayor’s Arts Awards on March 31, hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC).

