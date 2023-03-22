Rosa

At their regularly scheduled meeting on March 21, 2023, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously voted to appoint Rosa Reyna-Pugh to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) Board of Directors. Rosa will replace Gloria Hutton, who retired after serving on the board of directors for more than a decade.

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS -- At their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously voted to appoint Rosa Reyna-Pugh to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) Board of Directors. Rosa will replace Gloria Hutton, who retired after serving on the board of directors for more than a decade.

Rosa Reyna-Pugh has called Rock Springs home since 2018 after moving to Wyoming with her husband Scottie Pugh. Together they have two fur babies, Wimpy and Walt, who they love so much. Rosa is an active community member and always makes sure she is available for her neighbors. She often volunteers her time and talents when she is available.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus