Rock Springs resident Beth Whitman is the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's Volunteer of the Month for July.

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Beth Whitman as their Volunteer of the Month for July. 

Beth is a rockstar volunteer, having helped out many times over the years since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s formation. This month, she volunteered a substantial amount of time with the 2023 Blues n’ Brews festival with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. 

