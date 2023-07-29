ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Beth Whitman as their Volunteer of the Month for July.
Beth is a rockstar volunteer, having helped out many times over the years since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s formation.This month, she volunteered a substantial amount of time with the 2023 Blues n’ Brews festival with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA.
Beth grew up in Wooster, Ohio, which is in the Northeastern part of the State. Most of her family stillresidesin that area. She has been in Rock Springs for many years, having moved here when she was in her 20’s. Professionally, for the past seven years, Beth has been the branch manager of the Rock Springs U.S. Bank.
She and her husband will be celebrating 36 years of marriage this coming Labor Day. Mr. Whitman retired from UP Railroad afternearly 30years, and this past year became the fortunate recipient of a double lung transplant. The Whitmans would like to express that theycouldn’tbe more grateful to the donor and their family.
When asked about volunteering, Beth said, “I’vevolunteered for lots of events and organizations over the years, starting back in my 20’s with Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Rock Springs. First as a big sister and then later as a board member.I think that volunteeringis important to our community to ensure that nonprofits survive.”
She further elaborated, “For me, volunteering comes full circle. I get to help a beneficial organization and at the same time meet new people and hopefully learn something of value.I’vebeen so impressed with the Rock Spring URA and always happy to help whenever I can.I’mamazed at the tremendous work that the URAhas done to upgrade, restore and support our community and our downtown businesses!
“Kudos to all who have made a difference in our downtown area! I feel lucky to live in a community like Rock Springs that is brimming with good people who volunteer for the many organizations thatprovidenecessary services to our citizens!”
If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email tokenneth_mccormack@rswy.netor give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.