ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a check to the New York Life offices of Robbie Lee & Jeff Hill for the façade improvements to be made to their building.
Their offices, located at 417 Broadway St., completed a number of exterior improvements. These projects included the installation of a new door and windows, as well as a fresh coat of paint.
The New York Life Insurance Company is the third-largest life insurance company and the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA provides a Façade Improvement Grant to building owners in the downtown area. The grant entitles the applicant up to $5,000.00 reimbursement towards the total cost façade improvement projects and paint; it’s a matching grant which requires the applicant to pay at minimum of 50% of the total cost of the improvements. The Façade Improvement Grant pertains to exterior improvements only and can be applied to a front, side, or rear facade provided it faces a public street or parking area.
Each year, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA holds several fundraising events. The funds generated by those events are used for the betterment of the downtown area including the issuance of façade improvement grants to qualifying buildings.
To apply for the Façade Improvement Grant, find the application at the following link. Fill out and return to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office located at 603 S Main St. < https://www.downtownrs.com/facade-grants/ >
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.