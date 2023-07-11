group photo

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a check to the New York Life offices of Robbie Lee & Jeff Hill, located at 417 Broadway St., for the façade improvements to be made to their building. From left to right are Stacy Jones, Sue Lozier, Maria Mortensen, Robbie Lee and Jeff Hill.

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a check to the New York Life offices of Robbie Lee & Jeff Hill for the façade improvements to be made to their building.

Their offices, located at 417 Broadway St., completed a number of exterior improvements. These projects included the installation of a new door and windows, as well as a fresh coat of paint.

