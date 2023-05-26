...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Sweetwater and Lincoln
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the weekend with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
Therefore, active snowmelt persists in the mountains, increasing
river levels on tributaries feeding the Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
At 10.5 feet, Record stage and flow---18,800 cfs (6/9/1986).
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue to crest near
8.5 feet through Saturday.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Pictured is the exterior results as a result of improvements that had been made to the 165 K Street business location. From left to right, are Dominic Boyer (The Renovator, LLC), building owner Steve Johnon, Rock Springs Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen, Bobby Brown, and Corey Walters (The Renovator, LLC).
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency
Pictured is the exterior results as a result of improvements that had been made to the 165 K Street business location. From left to right, are Dominic Boyer (The Renovator, LLC), building owner Steve Johnon, Rock Springs Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen, Bobby Brown, and Corey Walters (The Renovator, LLC).
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency
Pictured is the 165 K Street business location in downtown Rock Springs before making exterior improvements.
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a check to Steve Johnson with RealNvest, Inc. for the restoration of the building located at 165 K Street, now home to Studio Designs Floral & Co. Not only as the exterior been restored, but so has the interior, including a basement apartment.
The building has been under construction for over a year. According to Johnson, when the original contractor left mid-project, The Renovator, LLC, a local commercial/residential remodeling company owned by Bobby Brown stepped in and was able to get the job finished on time and on budget.