ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a check to Steve Johnson with RealNvest, Inc. for the restoration of the building located at 165 K Street, now home to Studio Designs Floral & Co. Not only as the exterior been restored, but so has the interior, including a basement apartment.

The building has been under construction for over a year. According to Johnson, when the original contractor left mid-project, The Renovator, LLC, a local commercial/residential remodeling company owned by Bobby Brown stepped in and was able to get the job finished on time and on budget.

