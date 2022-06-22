ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s performance is annually evaluated by Wyoming Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national
performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
In 2021 alone, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA saw the opening of eleven new businesses Downtown, creating 13 net new full time jobs. Downtown also saw private investment of $232,439 in 24 buildings. Work on the historic First Security Bank, mostly vacant since 1980, also began. Volunteers for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA contributed over 1,400 hours to the community to assist with Downtown projects. The project also receives numerous grants including:
· Dominion Energy - Snowman Stroll
· Rocky Mountain Power Foundation - Snowman Stoll
· Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board (three separate grants) - Sweetwater Blues n' Brews, ARTember, nd Snowman Stroll
· Wyoming Arts Council - Broadway Theater season
· Wyoming Community Foundation - Snowman Stroll
· Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund (two separate grants) Brown Bag Concert Series, and Snowman Stroll
· Wyoming Main Street (three separate grants) Summer Placemaking Grant, Winter Placemaking Grant, Technical Assistance Grant
· Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) - First Security Bank
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.