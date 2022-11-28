Open to the public, individuals from the community are welcome to drop by anytime during a workshop on how to empower communities to bring life back to historic downtowns. This is an opportunity to provide feedback on the future of Downtown Rock Springs. The workshop takes place on Thursday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St. in downtown Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to host a community workshop for the Downtown Revitalization Roadmap™ project. This process empowers communities to give new life to historic downtowns, broaden their local economy, and engage people and businesses in new ways. The workshop will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. at Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St. Open to the public, individuals from the community are welcome to drop by anytime during the open house to provide feedback on the future of downtown Rock Springs.
Residents are also encourage to complete the online evaluation of Downtown Rock Springs. The evaluation can be found at: tinyurl.com/RSRoadMap
All feedback will be used to craft the upcoming strategic plan for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will be working with Ben Levenger, Downtown Redevelopment Services, LLC. The Revitalization Roadmap™ process is a streamlined planning process that takes seven to 10 weeks and involves downtown visioning, a downtown assessment (ordinances, business health and building conditions), public input and strategic recommendations (tasks, initiatives or policy suggestions). The recommendations are grounded in short and long-term achievable goals that are highly action-oriented and use existing resources, or are no and low cost for implementation.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com