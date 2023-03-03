Downtown winners

The 2022 Downtown First Awards took place at the Broadway Theater. This year's awards will be at the Broadway Theater again. From left to right are Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo, Andrew Kneeland for the Better Beautification Award; Outstanding Individual, Justin Spicer – Edward Jones Investments; Outstanding Business, Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant (CeCe Velasquez & Maria Velasquez), Outstanding New Business, Art of Integrative Medicine & Wellness/Dr. Chad Franks (Christopher Chewning), Maria Mortensen, (Rock Springs Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman) Not pictured are Terri Mackley (Mack and Co. Boutique) for the Spirit of Downtown Award and Volunteer of the Year Award recipient Liz Strannigan. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently announced the ninth annual Downtown First Awards.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community is invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviews nominations and selects winners in each award category. Winners will be announced and the awards will be presented at the annual Downtown First Awards Ceremony and Volunteer Recognition Event on Thursday, May 4, part of Downtown Rock Springs’ Small Business Week Celebration.

