ROCK SPRINGS – The Rocket Miner fall 2021 All-Area Football team is a list complied of notable student athletes who are recognized for their outstanding play on the field.
The voting was discussed by the Rocket Miner staff as we analyzed stats, previous awards and took into consideration our conversation with these student athletes’ coaches.
Rock Springs High School dominates the list with their outstanding play this season that led them to an appearance in the state championship game on Nov. 13 against Sheridan High School. The Tigers went 10-2 this season with their first loss coming in the regular season and the second loss coming in the state championship game.
Green River High School went winless this season but had some bright spots at the heart of their team. Senior wide Dylan Taylor cemented his legacy in Wolves’ history by becoming the school’s all-time leader in career receptions, career receiving yards and single season receptions. Taylor also finished the season ranked second in the state in receiving yards and also led his team in defensive points, which ranked fourth in the state.
Farson-Eden High School couldn’t repeat the form of their 2020-21 undefeated state championship team as they started out the season 3-1, but ultimately loss their last three games finishing with a 3-4 record.
All-Area Football 2021:
QB: Brock Bider, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection, offensive player of the year)
RB: Axel Mackinnon, Sophomore, Green River High School
RB: Mathew Smith, Junior, Farson-Eden High School
RB: Dylan Coburn, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
TE: Isaac Schoenfeld, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
WR: Dylan Taylor, Senior, Green River High School (All state selection, Green River’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and single season receptions)
WR: Andrew Skorcz, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
O-Line:
-Austyn Maser (T), Senior, Green River High School
-Kyler Bartlett (T), Junior, Green River High School
-Carter McBurnett, Junior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
-Colton Carlsen, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
-Bredan Faigl, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
D-Line:
-Isaac Schoenfeld, Senior, Rock Springs High School
-Jacob Schieve, Senior, Green River High School (All state selection)
-Jace Marler, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
-Jake Eddy, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
LB: Cadon Shaklee, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
LB: Connor Pierantoni, Sunior, Rock Springs High School
LB: Cree Jones, Senior, Farson-Eden High School (All state selection)
Secondary: Mario Mendoza, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
Secondary: Tommy Faigl, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
Secondary: Trevor Jones, Senior, Farson Eden High School
Secondary: Hayden Roberts, Senior, Green River High School
Kicker/Punter: Jeff Hyatt, Junior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
Kick/Punt Return: Saben Carlsen, Junior, Rock Springs High School (All state selection)
Coach: Mark Lenhardt, Rock Springs High School