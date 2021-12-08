...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
with the highest amounts south of Interstate 80. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday. The heaviest snow
is expected from midday Thursday through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will reduce visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rocket Miner fall 2021 All-Area Volleyball team is a list complied of notable student athletes who are recognized for their outstanding play on the court.
The voting was discussed by the Rocket Miner staff as we analyzed stats, season awards and took into consideration our conversation with these student athletes’ coaches.
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers were 19-16 and were the best that Sweetwater County had to offer this season. The Lady Tigers had an 11-game win streak from August to September with an appearance in the state tournament. Rock Springs entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed but lost in the first round.
Farson-Eden High School went 11-11-2 and won a do-or-die play-in game to earn a trip to the 2021 1A West Regional Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Pronghorns eventually lost to Meeteetse High School in their opening round game of the state tournament but grabbed a win against Dubois High School in the consolation tournament game.
Green River High School Lady Wolves went winless this season and eventually lost their head coach Rikki Shantz as she announced that she was stepping away from the program.
All-Area Volleyball 2021:
Setter: Emily Taucher, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All-State selection)
Libero: Megan Zotti, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All-Conference second team selection)
Libero: Eliza Burgess, Junior, Green River High School
Blocker: Claire Carlson, Senior, Rock Springs High School
Blocker: Aden Scheer, Senior, Farson-Eden High School
Hitter: Kamryn James, Senior, Rock Springs High School
Hitter: Faith Brandt, Senior, Rock Springs High School
Hitter: Daryn Macy, Senior, Green River High School
Hitter: Callie Raney, Senior, Green River High School
Hitter: Tyra Thoren, Senior, Farson-Eden High School (All-State selection)
Hitter: Brenli Jenkins, Senior, Rock Springs High School