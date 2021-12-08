ROCK SPRINGS – The Rocket Miner fall 2021 All-Area Volleyball team is a list complied of notable student athletes who are recognized for their outstanding play on the court.

The voting was discussed by the Rocket Miner staff as we analyzed stats, season awards and took into consideration our conversation with these student athletes’ coaches.

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers were 19-16 and were the best that Sweetwater County had to offer this season. The Lady Tigers had an 11-game win streak from August to September with an appearance in the state tournament. Rock Springs entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed but lost in the first round.

Farson-Eden High School went 11-11-2 and won a do-or-die play-in game to earn a trip to the 2021 1A West Regional Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Pronghorns eventually lost to Meeteetse High School in their opening round game of the state tournament but grabbed a win against Dubois High School in the consolation tournament game.

Green River High School Lady Wolves went winless this season and eventually lost their head coach Rikki Shantz as she announced that she was stepping away from the program.

All-Area Volleyball 2021:

Setter: Emily Taucher, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All-State selection)

Libero: Megan Zotti, Senior, Rock Springs High School (All-Conference second team selection)

Libero: Eliza Burgess, Junior, Green River High School

Blocker: Claire Carlson, Senior, Rock Springs High School

Blocker: Aden Scheer, Senior, Farson-Eden High School

Hitter: Kamryn James, Senior, Rock Springs High School

Hitter: Faith Brandt, Senior, Rock Springs High School

Hitter: Daryn Macy, Senior, Green River High School

Hitter: Callie Raney, Senior, Green River High School

Hitter: Tyra Thoren, Senior, Farson-Eden High School (All-State selection)

Hitter: Brenli Jenkins, Senior, Rock Springs High School

Coach: Shawn Pyer

