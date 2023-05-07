Rocky Mountain Power Foundation awarded a $3,000 grant to the Sweetwater County detention's K-9 therapy program. From left to right are Sheriff John Grossnickel, Island Richards, Robb Slaughter, Ron Wild, Dr. Mary Thoman, Caitlyn Zaragoza, Keaton West, Rich Kaumo and Lauren Schoenfeld with Daisy.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rocky Mountain Power Foundation awarded a $3000 safety wellness grant to the Sweetwater County Juvenile Detention Center K-9 program that required no cash match in March.
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorps Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation’s mission through charitable investments supports the growth and vitality of the community served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power, according to the company.
According to Krisena Marchal, Sweetwater County grants manager, this project consists of starting the first ever canine program to support mental health for juveniles held in the detention center.
Animal-Assisted Therapy (AAT) began in the early 1990s.
“It has grown in popularity to help with stress, anxiety depression, autism ADHD addiction and emotional behavioral conditions,” said Marchal. “Mental health is a very important issue right now, especially here in Wyoming, which ranks fourth highest in the nation for suicide rates and young adults aged 15 to 24.”
She added, “It's worse in detention centers, where nearly three out of four youths suffer from mental health or substance abuse issues.”
She pointed out that the detention center is an ideal location to implement ATT to stimulate positive communication, lower stress, anxiety, enhance self-esteem, reduce aggression, reduce loneliness and increase emotional awareness.
Marchal said that even though this canine therapy program may not “solve the world’s issues,” it’s a “step in the right direction.”
She mentioned that the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is committed to covering the ongoing costs of Daisy, the K-9 therapy dog, but they've reached out to partners for items such as food.
Marchal had originally estimated $2,000 to $4,190 in costs annually, but believes it is going to be less than that as businesses are participating.
According to Caitlyn Zaragoza, SCSO deputy, Daisy has helped many individuals in the detention center - adults and juveniles.
Based on voluntary surveys, Daisy has made a big impact on detainees.
Zaragoza said that the Family to Family Foundation and the RMP Foundation grant will “help the program thrive and help them strive for more with the program in Sweetwater County.”
According to Lt. Rich Kaumo, the SCSO doesn’t have any current juveniles at the detention center.
“We've had up to 12 in there in the last year and that's a lot for us, being one of the four detention centers in the state of Wyoming to house juveniles,” said Kaumo. “The dog does make a huge difference. Their presence brings down that anxiety, depression and stress levels.”
He added, “We have seen a significant difference within the population at the detention center and actually for the staff too.”
Chairman Keaton West said that it's interesting to see the impact it's already had.
“I'd like to see the proactive and different approaches in trying to help with the mental health issues here,” said West. “I think that's tremendous.”