Rocky Mountain Power Foundation awarded a $3,000 grant to the Sweetwater County detention's K-9 therapy program. From left to right are Sheriff John Grossnickel, Island Richards, Robb Slaughter, Ron Wild, Dr. Mary Thoman, Caitlyn Zaragoza, Keaton West, Rich Kaumo and Lauren Schoenfeld with Daisy. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain Power

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rocky Mountain Power Foundation awarded a $3000 safety wellness grant to the Sweetwater County Juvenile Detention Center K-9 program that required no cash match in March.

Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorps Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation’s mission through charitable investments supports the growth and vitality of the community served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power, according to the company.

