...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...The Wind River Basin, Upper Green River Basin, Sweetwater
County and southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over California will continue to
spread into central and southern Wyoming today into Tuesday. The
smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Ron Wild, Regional Business Manager for Rocky Mountain Power presented a check for $3500 to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for their upcoming winter project, Snowman Stroll.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency received a $3500 donation from Rocky Mountain Power for their next winter project, Snowman Stroll.
The Snowman Stroll will make its debut by the holidays and will involve local artists.
“We anticipate this project becoming a beloved family tradition with more added each year,” Manager Chad Banks said.
According to Banks, the purpose of this seasonal project is to encourage locals and visitors to “embrace winter.”
"All too often, we huddle inside and complain about the cold,” he mentioned. “We’d like to change that mind set to a more celebratory attitude about winter.”
The display will be available for all to enjoy from January to March. This new attraction will turn the darkest and often most dreaded part of the year to the brightest and most anticipated season for all.
More information about the seasonal project will be available soon.
“Rocky Mountain Power is always happy to help the community in any way that they can to build a community people want to live in, thrive in and move forward in,” said Regional Business Manager, Ron Wild.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com