ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency received a $3500 donation from Rocky Mountain Power for their next winter project, Snowman Stroll.

The Snowman Stroll will make its debut by the holidays and will involve local artists.

“We anticipate this project becoming a beloved family tradition with more added each year,” Manager Chad Banks said.

 According to Banks, the purpose of this seasonal project is to encourage locals and visitors to “embrace winter.”

 "All too often, we huddle inside and complain about the cold,” he mentioned. “We’d like to change that mind set to a more celebratory attitude about winter.”

The display will be available for all to enjoy from January to March. This new attraction will turn the darkest and often most dreaded part of the year to the brightest and most anticipated season for all.

 More information about the seasonal project will be available soon.

  “Rocky Mountain Power is always happy to help the community in any way that they can to build a community people want to live in, thrive in and move forward in,” said Regional Business Manager, Ron Wild.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.  As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.  For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com

           

                                               

