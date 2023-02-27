ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Leo E. Rodriguez has recently been appointed to several positions for multiple sclerosis organizations.
Rodriguez has become an ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The opportunity presented itself as Rodriguez, an MS patient, was researching multiple sclerosis online.
“They had been looking for an individual to help them in this region,” said Rodriguez. “We went over all that it entailed, which is to help inform individuals of MS and provide documents, and I was on board.
“I was told that I could start a multiple sclerosis support group in my area.”
In order to become a National Multiple Sclerosis Ambassador, Rodriguez had to attend five different sessions that covered the HIPPA policy, The National MS Privacy Notice and then three other sessions that referred to groups and other organizations that he could contact. The last session was about forming his own community support group. Once he completed all the sessions, he officially became a National MS Ambassador.
Rodriguez is currently in the process of trying to meet with local clinics and introduce himself and leave information at clinics. He is also in the process of taking a class that will get him certified to be able to teach classes about the progression of multiple sclerosis and new medication and clinical trials that are available. When he officially became a National MS Ambassador, they require that he attend a minimum of six different sessions per year, so that he can stay up to date with new progress, medication, therapy and different outreach opportunities.
Rodriguez noted that as a national multiple sclerosis advocate and ambassador, it does not in any way give him the ability to provide medical advice.
“I can tell you about my own personal experience, how and what was used for treatment, but that is all,” he explained. “This title does not make me a medical professional in anyway. If an individual comes to me and wants to just speak one on one, all information will remain between the individual and myself as I am bound by the HIPPA policy.
When Rodriguez contacted Shift.MS, a social network for those with MS and based in the United Kingdom, for permission to use one of their articles that was published on an Instagram post, they had asked him what his role with MS was. After explaining that he was diagnosed with MS and that he was recently appointed as a National MS Ambassador, he was invited to a zoom meeting and from there, he was appointed as Platform Champion for Shift.MS.
According to Rodriguez, they are expanding slowly into the United States.
“We are working together to unite MS awareness and become one community.” Rodriguez said. “Joining Shift.MS has had a huge impact on me. I have had the experience of speaking with the UK members and the UK legislators. I was so pleased that I happened to fall right into that position.”
Rodriguez pointed out that he accepted these positions because he wanted to help other individuals who have just been diagnosed, who have had MS for years, or for family members that have loved ones that are suffering with multiple sclerosis.
“I want to be able to provide recourses for individuals because when I was originally diagnosed, there was no local resources or anywhere I could turn to for help.” he shared. “I want to change that and I may only have an impact on a couple individuals, but that is a couple of individuals who are going to be able to know they have a support system and someone to talk to or message when they are having issues.”
“I would love to start a support group here in Sweetwater County, for individuals who have MS, newly diagnosed patients, family members who have loved one that suffer from Multiple Sclerosis,” Rodriguez expressed. “I am currently in the progress of trying to figure out where we could meet and if this was something that the community would be interested in. I have been speaking to a few individuals and they all think it would be a great thing to have here.”
If anyone would be interested in joining the Support Group, they can e-mail Rodriguez at lrod.adv.amb23@gmail.com or contact him at 307-306-3131.