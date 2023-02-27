Leo

Rock Springs resident Leo E. Rodriguez has been appointed the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an ambassador and advocate, as well as a platform champion for Shift.MS, an organization based in the United Kingdom that is slowly expanding in the United States. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

