Leo Rodriguez, a local ambassador for the Parkinson's Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society, dons an MS cooling vest. The vest was featured in his presentations with the Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Since his journey has started as an ambassador for the Parkinson's Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Rock Springs resident Leo Rodriguez has recently become certified to conduct presentations about the progression of Parkinson’s Disease, hospital care for patients who have Parkinson’s, as well as ongoing care at home.
According to Rodriguez, he is also now certified to have training about Multiple Sclerosis and the progression of the disease and what signs to watch for at home.
Rodriguez said, “I also am qualified to speak to law enforcement agencies about things to look for if they were to come upon an individual with either of these diseases.”
He pointed out that an individual may appear to be intoxicated, but there are ways law enforcement can look for before they charge an individual of being intoxicated.
Rodriguez can do presentations in hospitals, clinics, and public groups.
“I’m not asking for money or anything,” said Rodriguez. “I’m trying to spread awareness about how to deal with the struggles of Parkinson’s and MS. I want to provide information for patients.”
He noted that the agencies he has been able to partner with so far are Sweetwater County Health and Human Services, City of Rock Springs and Castle Rock Ambulance Services.
Rodriguez mentioned that he and other representatives are currently in the process of putting together plans for the inaugural Multiple Sclerosis Walk and Parkinson’s Disease Walk. The events will take place in 2024.
“I had a meeting with Lt. Fisher at the sheriff’s department and they are 100% on board,” he shared. “He said if we do the walks, he will have deputies on side-by-sides to help transfer people if they can't make it all the way. They will be present at the event if something should happen.
“It was a great meeting. He asked tons of questions, so I felt really good about that.”
Rodriguez has set up Facebook groups; one is SW County Multiple Sclerosis Community and SW County Parkinson’s Disease Community. These groups are for individuals that suffer from either of these diseases, care givers of someone with either disease, newly diagnosed, or for anyone that wants to learn about both diseases.
He is also currently working on getting a place where he can start holding presentations for community members.
“I will also be going to the clinics and other health groups to see if they would be interested in having a class done for their employees for them to learn more about Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease,” he added.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, Rodriguez can be reached at 307-466-0437.