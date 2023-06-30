Leo

Leo Rodriguez, a local ambassador for the Parkinson's Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society, dons an MS cooling vest. The vest was featured in his presentations with the Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department. 

 Photo Courtesy of Leo Rodriguez

ROCK SPRINGS -- Since his journey has started as an ambassador for the Parkinson's Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Rock Springs resident Leo Rodriguez has recently become certified to conduct presentations about the progression of Parkinson’s Disease, hospital care for patients who have Parkinson’s, as well as ongoing care at home.

According to Rodriguez, he is also now certified to have training about Multiple Sclerosis and the progression of the disease and what signs to watch for at home.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus