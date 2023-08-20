Car Show

GREEN RIVER – Among the numerous entries lined up for the River Festival Car and Bike Show, Christine and Ron Sivertson greeted passersby as they stopped by to look at their own entry into the show.

The Sivertsons are Green River residents, and they entered a car into the show that Ron has been working on for nearly 30 years.

