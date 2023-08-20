GREEN RIVER – Among the numerous entries lined up for the River Festival Car and Bike Show, Christine and Ron Sivertson greeted passersby as they stopped by to look at their own entry into the show.
The Sivertsons are Green River residents, and they entered a car into the show that Ron has been working on for nearly 30 years.
“This is a 1974 Super Sport Nova. I bought it 1994, from one of my neighbors, for $500,” he said. “After that, I’ve put a lot of money into it.”
Ron explained that he’s redone everything on the car.
“There isn’t a bolt on this car that I haven’t laid my fingers on. I’ve redone the engine because the original one had a big hole on the side of it,” he said. “My sister in South Carolina, who was a seamstress, redid the upholstery for me.”
He added, “I’ve been interested in cars for a very long time. I’ve liked them since I was a kid. You can’t really afford it until you get older, though.”
For Ron, his favorite part of working on cars is getting to complete a project.
“You go one at a time. And after a while, you end up with a finished result,” he said.
When it comes to the difficulties surrounding a hobby like this one, Ron said one of the most difficult things is being able to find parts.
“A lot of the after-market parts either don’t fit right or are unavailable when you need them. You have to look for parts on after-market sites or junk yards,” he said. “Also, they have car clubs where people trade parts that you’re looking for.
“But you can’t find every part. Every part is not available.”
Since buying the car in 1994, Ron has continually been working on it.
“My wife keeps asking me if I’m done with it. I tell her, ‘It’s not a marathon. It’s a sprint.’”
