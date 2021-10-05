Route announced for Wednesday's RSHS homecoming parade By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS -- On Wednesday at 5 p.m., students from Rock Springs High School will be marching through Downtown Rock Springs for their annual homecoming parade.This year's theme is "Welcome to the Jungle."All floats will be set up by 4:45 p.m. in the RSHS student parking lot, located at 1375 James Drive.The parade route is as follows: - Floats depart from RSHS at 5 p.m. and go down to 2nd Street, towards Eastside Elementary.- The parade will make a right turn onto F Street in front of Broadway Burger.- Then, it will turn left on Broadway Street.- Floats will take a left on A Street.- They will then turn left back onto 2nd Street.- The parade route will continue all the way to James Drive.- The parade will conclude back at the RSHS student parking lot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots? Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Arrest Report: Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1 Schedule of events for RSHS 'Welcome to the Jungle' homecoming Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.