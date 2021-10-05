Homecoming parade

ROCK SPRINGS -- On Wednesday at 5 p.m., students from Rock Springs High School will be marching through Downtown Rock Springs for their annual homecoming parade.

This year's theme is "Welcome to the Jungle."

All floats will be set up by 4:45 p.m. in the RSHS student parking lot, located at 1375 James Drive.

The parade route is as follows: 

- Floats depart from RSHS at 5 p.m. and go down to 2nd Street, towards Eastside Elementary.

- The parade will make a right turn onto F Street in front of Broadway Burger.

- Then, it will turn left on Broadway Street.

- Floats will take a left on A Street.

- They will then turn left back onto 2nd Street.

- The parade route will continue all the way to James Drive.

- The parade will conclude back at the RSHS student parking lot.

