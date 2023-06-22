Image one

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – During the meeting on Tuesday, June 20, the Rock Springs City Council approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget; the vote was unanimous.

Before the council meeting, in order to meet a balanced budget due to the projected $1 million shortfall in the budget, there were items taken off of it.

