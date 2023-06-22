ROCK SPRINGS – During the meeting on Tuesday, June 20, the Rock Springs City Council approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget; the vote was unanimous.
Before the council meeting, in order to meet a balanced budget due to the projected $1 million shortfall in the budget, there were items taken off of it.
In the letter to the city council from director of administrative service Matthew L. McBurnett, he stated that currently, the sales and use tax is budgeted at a 26% increase from the previous fiscal year’s estimate, “which matches the local trend in sales and use tax actual collections.”
“These additional funds have been essential to our budget since the city continues to be impacted by rising operational costs and increased construction costs on our planned capital improvements,” he stated.
The total anticipated revenues for the general fund for the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget is $28,007,360.
McBurnett also stated in the letter, “It is through these additional monies that we have been able to operate. That said, several revenue projections were lowered between versions of the budget based on trends in the last month, which caused the anticipated shortfall to move from $284,381, as presented in preliminary budget to over $1 million.”
In order to address the projected $1 million budget shortfall, there were some items, that had been requested, moved onto a “wish list.” If there is funding that comes up, those “wish list” items can be looked at to complete.
McBurnett mentions in the letter that “most” of the capital reserves, as well as the deputy fire chief position, were removed from the current version of the budget.
Also included in the budget are the requested positions such as an animal control supervisor, two parks maintenance workers, an electrical inspector, an assistant city planner and a streets maintenance worker.
“Several employees will move to the maximum of their pay range on July 1 after reaching seven years of service in their position’s pay range,” the letter states. “The budget, as presented, includes a 6% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all employees on the pay scale and a 0.5% lateral range movement for UMWA eligible and non-bargaining unit employees. Worker’s compensation rates will decrease from 3.96% to 3.73%, effective July 1, 2023.”
Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson said that he is “hopeful and pleased” with the budget that was constructed.