 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – During the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Rawlins City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to assist in the purchase of “Stop the Bleed” kits.

The kits serve the purpose of stopping or at least slowing down the loss of blood of someone that is injured.

