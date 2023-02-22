...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Rock Springs
and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ROCK SPRINGS – During the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Rawlins City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to assist in the purchase of “Stop the Bleed” kits.
The kits serve the purpose of stopping or at least slowing down the loss of blood of someone that is injured.
According to the resolution, the district is looking to put these kits in each of the classrooms.
The kits, set to be purchased from Life-Assist,
The Rock Springs Fire Department can purchase the intermediate individual bleeding control kits from Life-Assist for $50.51 per unit.
The total cost is $39,953.41 for 791 “Stop the Bleed” kits.
When the kits are delivered and the district receives the receipt, the city of Rock Springs will be reimbursed in the amount of $39,953.41.