criminals

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Spencer Dale Cottrell (left), age 51, Bryan Roland Foster (center), age 39, and Gage Mercer (right), age 31, all from Rock Springs, Wyoming, have been sentenced by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for crimes related to improvised pipe bombs.

CHEYENNE -- Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced on Friday, Dec. 2, that SPENCER DALE COTTRELL, age 51, BRYAN ROLAND FOSTER, age 39, and GAGE MERCER, age 31, all from Rock Springs, Wyoming, have been sentenced by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for crimes related to improvised pipe bombs.

Cottrell was also sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus