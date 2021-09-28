Hockey

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association took to Facebook yesterday to announce the upcoming hockey practice schedule for the month of October.

The first practice begins on Monday, Oct. 11.

Monday:

18U (Midgets) -- From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

12U (Peewee) -- From 5:30 p.m. to  6:30 p.m.

14U (Bantam) -- From 6:45p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Skills/Girls/Goalies -- From 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday:

8U (Mites) -- From 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

10U (Squirts) -- From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

12U (Peewee) -- From 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday:

18U (Midgets) -- From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

12U (Peewee) -- From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

14U (Bantam) -- From 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Thursday:

8U (Mites) -- From 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

10U (Squirts) -- From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

14U (Bantam) -- From 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Friday: (optional) 

Stick and Puck -- 12 and under from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stick and Puck -- 13 and older from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

