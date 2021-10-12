RSAHA updated practice schedule By: Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association took to Facebook to announce their updated 2021-2022 practice schedule The first practice began on Monday, Oct. 11.Tuesday:8U (Mites) — From 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.10U (Squirts) — From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.12U (Peewee) — From 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.Wednesday:18U (Midgets) — From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.12U (Peewee) — From 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.14U (Bantam) — From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.Thursday:8U (Mites) — From 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.10U (Squirts) — From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.14U (Bantam) — From 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.Friday: (optional)Stick and Puck — 12 and under from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.Stick and Puck — 13 and older from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Dunham's Sports opening location in Rock Springs Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Meet Your Neighbor: Local artist Shari Kumer Word From Your Councilman: BLM doing our county, taxpayers a disservice by removing wild horses Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.