ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association took to Facebook to announce their updated 2021-2022 practice schedule 

The first practice began on Monday, Oct. 11.

Tuesday:

8U (Mites) — From 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

10U (Squirts) — From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

12U (Peewee) — From 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday:

18U (Midgets) — From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

12U (Peewee) — From 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

14U (Bantam) — From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday:

8U (Mites) — From 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

10U (Squirts) — From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

14U (Bantam) — From 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: (optional)

Stick and Puck — 12 and under from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stick and Puck — 13 and older from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

