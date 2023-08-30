fire truck
ROCK SPRINGS -- At 12:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at The Tire Den, located at 202 Industrial Drive.

Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. The first-arriving unit from the Rock Springs Fire Department was on scene within one minute of being dispatched. Upon arrival, Command was established and a 360-degree size-up conducted.

