ROCK SPRINGS -- At 12:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at The Tire Den, located at 202 Industrial Drive.
Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. The first-arriving unit from the Rock Springs Fire Department was on scene within one minute of being dispatched. Upon arrival, Command was established and a 360-degree size-up conducted.
Crews noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the C/D (North-East) area of the building in the compressor room. Quick action by the attack team knocked the fire down and the fire was declared controlled at 1:17 a.m.
Fire crews remained on scene to conduct salvage and overhaul operations to protect the property from further damage and ensure that the fire was completely extinguished. The local fire suppression system, with the deployment of a single sprinkler head, limited fire extension into adjacent areas of the facility – preventing what would otherwise have been a significant conflagration involving multiple structures.
A callback was initiated to backfill reserve fire apparatus to handle any additional calls for service that might come in during the fire. Five personnel responded to address those needs and begin preparing replacement fire hose to rehab the trucks used at the scene. The equipment and hose used during the suppression operations was cleaned and the truck placed back in service by 5 a.m.
The Rock Springs Fire Department wishes to thank the Rock Springs Police Department patrol officers and the communicators at the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center. The patrol officers noted heavy smoke at the building during routine patrol and helped fire crews gain access to the property. Our dispatchers do a wonderful job of watching over our firefighters, police officers and EMT’s during high-stress incidents and ensure that the needs of everyone operating at the scene are met.
The fire is under investigation and the cause has not been determined yet.
