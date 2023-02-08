The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the Rock Springs Fire Department to apply for a grant in order to purchase a new fire truck during the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the Rock Springs Fire Department to apply for a grant in order to purchase a new fire truck during the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The grant, totaling $912,000, is a grant through the Fiscal Year 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The grant does require a 10% local match of $91,200.
Furthermore, the city council approved the request from RSFD to apply for three additional grants.
Also, through the AFG from FEMA, the fire department will move forward with applying for a grant with the purpose of addressing the mental and emotional health and wellness for RSFD.
In total, the request for the grant will be $18,000, with a 10% local match of $1,800.
The grant will allow the fire department to bring in peer support training, as well as mental and emotional health and wellness training and family presentations, if awarded.
Another grant through AFG that the fire department will be pursuing will serve the purpose of purchasing fitness equipment for the fire stations.
In total, the request for the grant will be $38,000 and requires a 10% local match of $3,800.
The fourth grant through AFG that the fire department will be applying for will be used to purchase nozzles and hose appliances, if awarded.
The total request for the grant will be $31,895. The grant also requires a 10% local match that comes out to $3,189.50.
Additionally, the city council approved another request from the RSFD to purchase a stand-by generator.
The generator will be installed at Fire Station 3, located at 145 Industrial Drive. It will be purchased using the funds from the 2021 State Homeland Security Preparedness Grant (SHSP).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.