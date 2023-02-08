Image one

The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the Rock Springs Fire Department to apply for a grant in order to purchase a new fire truck during the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The grant, totaling $912,000, is a grant through the Fiscal Year 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

